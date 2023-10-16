Kerala: Flood-like situation in Thiruvananthapuram after heavy rains, schools shut

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:26 am Oct 16, 202311:26 am

Heavy rainfall has shut schools in Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rainfall has reportedly disrupted normal life in Kerala, leading to waterlogging in several regions, especially the southernmost districts. Rainwater also entered people's houses in the Thiruvananthapuram district, forcing many families to flee, Hindustan Times reported. The downpours also triggered flood-like situations and landslides across Kerala's capital city, which prompted the closure of all educational institutions on Monday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high alert in 12 districts of the state.

Water enters homes, Central Water Commission issues flood warnings

The torrential rains caused flooding and landslides in many areas of Thiruvananthapuram, according to reports. Videos on news channels and social media showed submerged cars and rescue teams evacuating residents using inflatable boats. Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark area was also submerged in water, and those trapped on the University Kariyavattam campus were rescued by the fire brigade and fishermen, per Kaumudi Online. The Central Water Commission has issued flood warnings for three rivers in Thiruvananthapuram district: Karamana, Neyyar, and Vamanapuram.

Water-logging in low-lying areas

Government offices remain open despite unusual situation

Following the unprecedented situation, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty reportedly toured the flooded areas and met those affected. According to him, waterlogging has occurred in numerous places, leading to a situation where increasing seawater is not receding. However, essential government offices have been directed to stay open despite the challenging situation. Due to flooding, Southern Railway said that the Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express's departure had been rescheduled by over seven hours, the Mint reported.

IMD issues alerts, forecast more heavy rains

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for four districts of the state- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. The weather department also issued a yellow for eight other districts in the state. It also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in various parts of Kerala in the coming days. As per IMD Thiruvananthapuram, "Thunderstorm and heavy rains have been predicted in the state till October 18."