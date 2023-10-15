3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi, neighboring areas: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:42 pm Oct 15, 202305:42 pm

Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors on Sunday afternoon after a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck around the Faridabad area, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Reportedly, the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers near Faridabad at 4:08pm on Sunday, per the NCS. There have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

Here's what NCS posted on X

6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal; strong tremors felt across North India

This new development comes just a few days after the national capital and its nearby areas felt heavy tremors on October 3 after multiple earthquakes struck western Nepal. While the first (4.6-magnitude)and second (6.2-magnitude) quakes rocked Nepal within 25 minutes of each other, NCS data said that the third (3.8-magnitude) reportedly came 15 minutes later, and the fourth one (3.1-magnitude) followed 13 minutes later.

Afghanistan hit with 6.3-magnitude quake on Sunday

A powerful 6.3-magnitude quake also struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, almost a week after strong tremors and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened several villages in the region. According to the Associated Press (AP), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that this latest earthquake's epicenter was nearly 34 kilometers outside Herat and around eight kilometers below the surface.

Alleged visuals of Sunday's Afghanistan quake

Previous quake in Afghanistan killed over 2,000 people

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan a week ago has been described as one of the most destructive earthquakes in the country's recent history. The October 7 quakes killed over 2,000 people and flattened over 10 villages in the Herat region. United Nations (UN) officials revealed on Thursday that more than 90% of the people killed in the earthquake were women or children.