India's most corrupt government is in Assam: Rahul Gandhi

By Chanshimla Varah 12:55 pm Jan 18, 202412:55 pm

The yatra began on January 14 in Thoubal, Manipur

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed for its fifth day from Shivsagar, Assam, on Thursday. Gandhi began his journey from Tuli in Nagaland by bus, arriving in Assam at about 9:45am. During his address, Gandhi criticized the Assam government, calling it "perhaps the most corrupt government." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Assam.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress has said that it is taking out the yatra as the Centre did not give it an opportunity to discuss people's concerns in the Parliament. It stated that the initiative aims to restore the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. The outreach also assumes significance given the party's recent electoral humiliation in three states, months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Shivsagar

Gandhi hits out at BJP, RSS

At the National Flag handover ceremony in Haluwating, Assam, Gandhi emphasized the yatra's goal to unite all religions and castes. "Because we feel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have done a lot of injustice," he added. He also highlighted the civil war-like situation in Manipur and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state. Regarding Nagaland, he questioned the status of the framework agreement signed by PM Modi nine years ago.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi praises yatra

Ahead of the yatra in Assam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi thanked Gandhi for alleviating people's frustration. Gogoi said, "This...has become a journey of enthusiasm and courage for the people of Assam because the people here are troubled." He also criticized the BJP for considering themselves more knowledgeable than Shankaracharyas and accused them of having excessive ego. Notably, four Shankaracharyas have refused to attend Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony on January 22 since it does not follow the norms of Sanatan Dharma.

Assam leg of the yatra to cover 17 districts

Gandhi's Assam leg of the yatra will cover 17 districts and 833 km. On the first day, Gandhi plans to speak at two public gatherings: one in Amguri, Sivasagar district, and the other in the Gibbon forest region at Mariani, Jorhat district. The yatra began on January 14 in Thoubal, Manipur. It aims to cover over 6,700 kilometers in 67 days across 110 districts.