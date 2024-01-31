On Sunday, Kumar took oath as the Bihar CM for the ninth time

Wanted another name for INDIA bloc, says Nitish Kumar

By Riya Baibhawi 05:33 pm Jan 31, 2024

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, said that he had urged the Congress and other members of the opposition bloc to not name the grouping Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In his statement, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leader also justified his decision to join the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said that he moved away from the INDIA bloc because of the alliance's lack of action in finalizing seat-sharing agreements for the Lok Sabha elections.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc—which was created to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections—has dealt a blow to the already struggling opposition alliance. On Sunday, Kumar took the oath as the Bihar CM for a record ninth time and joined hands with the BJP again. Kumar's latest volte-face has potentially improved the BJP's prospects in Bihar, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar hits out

Bihar CM attacks Rahul Gandhi over caste survey

The Bihar chief minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter is trying to take "fake credit" for the caste survey. "Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of nine parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings... He is taking fake credit...," he said. Meanwhile, the JD(U) has blamed the Congress for Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc.

Twitter Post

Political slugfest

JD(U) and Congress trade barbs over Kumar's exit

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has alleged that the Congress made West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee propose Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial face of the alliance, in an attempt to take over the INDIA bloc's leadership. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Kumar's exit a "good riddance," adding that many leaders were relieved. "There is going to be absolutely no adverse impact on INDIA bloc of Kumar's exit," Ramesh has said.

On Sunday

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Kumar's swearing-in

Kumar took the oath in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. Besides, two cabinet ministers and six other ministers also took oath on Sunday. Dr. Prem Kumar (BJP), Vijendra Yadav (JDU), Vijay Chaudhary (JDU), Shravan Kumar (JDU), Santosh Suman (HAM), and Sumit Singh (Independent) were among the leaders who were sworn in.