Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife killed in accident

What's the story Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol's wife, Chitra Singh, was killed in a road accident on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Alwar. Jasol, his son and, his driver were injured in the crash, and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, NDTV reported. The injured are out of danger, police said.

3 people injured in crash

Who is Manvender Singh?

Manvender Singh Jasol, son of late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Jaswant Singh, was the MP from Rajasthan's Barmer between 2004 and 2009. He quit BJP in 2018 to join the Congress. According to reports, the incident took place when the family was on the way from Delhi to Jaipur.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot condoles death

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoled Chitra Singh's death. In a post on X, he wrote, "The untimely death of Chitra Singh, wife of Manvendra Singh Jasol, in a road accident is deeply sorrowful. Prayers are extended to the family. Wishing a swift recovery to Manvendra Singh Jasol and others injured." He also urged authorities to improve road safety measures.

