US begins H-1B visa renewal drive domestically for 20,000 applicants

06:30 pm Jan 30, 2024

What's the story The United States (US) State Department has launched a five-week pilot program enabling H-1B workers, including Indian nationals, to renew their visas without leaving the country. This move could benefit up to 20,000 qualified nonimmigrant workers. The announcement of the pilot program for in-country renewal of certain petition-based temporary work visas was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023. Indians, Mexicans, and Chinese constitute the largest non-immigrant population across the US.

Context

Why does this story matter?

During his visit, PM Modi announced at an Indian American community event in Washington that H-1B visa renewal stamping was being conducted in the US. The joint statement released by the White House after the visit also highlighted this development. The statement underscored both nations' commitment to streamlining visa processes and improving the lives of temporary visa holders. Thousands of Indians, who work in multi-national such as Google and Microsoft, are dependent on the H-1B visa.

20,000 participants to be accommodated

Pilot program details and eligibility

Over the next five weeks, the pilot program will accommodate 20,000 participants, with an equal division between recent recipients of H-1B specialty occupation visas at consulates in India and Canada. All visa holders can verify their eligibility on the State Department website. Last week, applicants were able to complete a visa application form on the agency's website, but submissions were not accepted until Monday.

Expert's comment

'Visa stamping initiative to positively impact thousands'

Immigration advocate Ajay Bhutoria expressed his enthusiasm about the visa stamping initiative in the US. He said: "This endeavor aims to streamline and improve the visa process for legal immigrants, making it more efficient and less burdensome. This would eliminate the need for these applicants to travel abroad to renew visas." Bhutoria added that this change will positively impact thousands of people working in the US and contribute to the growth of companies and the economy.

Current program limited to H-1B workers

Future expansion and other immigration reforms

State Department has clarified that this is a limited pilot program to test its operationality. If successful, the department plans to expand eligibility to other visa categories. The current initiative is limited to H-1B workers. It excludes dependent visa holders like spouses and children on H-4 visas. H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows companies in the US to hire foreign workers with specialized skills to work in America for a set period of time.