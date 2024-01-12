Google Assistant to lose 17 features: Check complete list

By Akash Pandey 03:50 pm Jan 12, 202403:50 pm

Google has revealed plans to eliminate 17 "underused" features from the Google Assistant. The goal is to streamline the platform and enhance user experience. From January 26 onward, users will receive notifications when attempting to use any of the discontinued features, with the majority set to be removed by February 26. This development comes less than a day after Google announced the layoff of around a thousand employees, including some who were part of the Fitbit and Google Assistant teams.

The latest development will impact a range of devices

Google's latest depreciation spans mobiles, smartwatches, and smart speaker/display devices. While the tech giant does provide some workarounds for the lost functionality, many of the alternatives are not direct replacements for the removed features. Some features such as Calm meditation app integration will be removed entirely. Additionally, modifications are being made to the Google app and Pixel Search bar's microphone feature, which will now trigger Search responses only instead of performing actions like turning on lights.

List of features being removed

Among the features being removed are: Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books through voice commands. Setting media alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices. Managing cookbooks, device-to-device recipe transfers, and more. Using stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. Sending emails or messages via voice commands, rescheduling events in Google Calendar, and more. To check the complete list, you can visit the official page. Do note that users can still access some of these functions through alternative methods.

Simplifying Google Assistant at the cost of disrupting users

Simplifying the functionalities of Google Assistant will improve the overall user experience, making it more straightforward in the long run. However, this simplification comes at the price of discontinuing certain features, causing disruption for users who have become accustomed to them.