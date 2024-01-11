Google fires hundreds of employees; Fitbit leaders also exit



By Rishabh Raj 10:15 am Jan 11, 2024

This is probably the end of Fitbit

Google has started a major restructuring of its Devices & Services teams, which oversee products like Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, as per a 9to5Google report. The tech giant is shifting from separate divisions for each product line to a functional organization model, similar to Apple's approach. The reorganization will result in layoffs for several hundred roles within Devices & Services, primarily affecting the first-party augmented reality (AR) hardware team. Some Fitbit leaders are also departing the company.

Google no longer working on AR hardware?

The downsizing indicates that Google is shifting away from developing its own AR hardware and is now fully dedicated to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership approach. Employees will be given the opportunity to apply for available positions within the company. "While we are making changes to our 1P AR hardware team, Google continues to be deeply committed to other AR initiatives, such as AR experiences in our products, and product partnerships," said Google in a statement.

Fitbit co-founders departing Google

In the wake of this change, Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, are parting ways with Google. Park remained as vice president and general manager of Fitbit after Google acquired the company in January 2021. He was responsible for announcing the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Besides smartwatches and trackers, Google's other wearable devices include the Pixel Buds lineup of headphones.

The future of FitBit

With top Fitbit leaders departing Google, it is likely the end of Fitbit as we know it. In the past, Google has removed beloved features and is generally pushing people toward a Pixel Watch instead of a Fitbit wearable. Several multi-day outages have plagued Fitbit's servers, disrupting user experience and raising concerns about reliability. In fact, in several countries, Google has even stopped selling Fitbit products.