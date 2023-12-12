How to enable and access Android's native Secure Folder alternative

1/6

Technology 3 min read

How to enable and access Android's native Secure Folder alternative

By Akash Pandey 02:28 pm Dec 12, 202302:28 pm

The new feature might debut in Android 15 (Photo credit: Android Police)

Google is developing a feature that will allow app concealment, meaning you will be able to hide apps in a secure area on your phone. Per Mishaal Rahman via Android Police, the "Private Space" feature will offer a native alternative to Samsung's Secure Folder on Android. During setup, it will generate a new Android profile linked to primary user, akin to a work profile.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

People keep their phones close to their sight due to sensitive data. However, occasions may arise when you must hand your phone to someone else. Such scenarios necessitate hiding private information. Currently, Android lacks native support for securing sensitive apps in a dedicated area. The "Private Space" feature will address this, potentially introducing a secure solution for enhancing privacy when sharing your device.

3/6

The feature was spotted last month

Rahman spotted a new settings page for "Private Space" in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 last month. Now, with the release of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2, it confirms the discovery. During the analysis of the latest beta update, he successfully managed to activate the "Private Space" feature, accessible through Settings > Security and Privacy > Private Space.

4/6

How to set up "Private Space" on Android?

The Private Space setup establishes a new Android profile, "android.os.usertype.profile.PRIVATE," akin to a work profile. Notifications from private profile apps are concealed when the profile is locked. This lock can be secured with the primary user's PIN/pattern/biometrics or new credentials. To set up the private profile, signing in to a Google Account is required for installing apps from its dedicated Google Play Store instance.

5/6

This is how you can access it

At the moment, private profile apps can be accessed from the app drawer's bottom, not a separate tab on the top. Google is testing a feature enabling access to Private Space by searching "private space" in the launcher's search bar, though it's not functional yet. The latter method proves useful for discreetly accessing Private Space without explicitly revealing its use.

6/6

"Private Space" could debut in Android 15

The "Private Space" feature is presumably slated for the upcoming Android 15 release. Rahman states that the UI displayed by him may not be final as certain aspects of the feature are currently non-functional and numerous UI placeholders exist in the setup process. The discovery of "Private Space" signifies the integration of a native version of One UI's popular Secure Folder feature into Android.