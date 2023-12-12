Samsung Galaxy Buds to offer on-device AI unlike Pixel Buds

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Dec 12, 202301:00 pm

New earbuds will support offline processing for voice and video call translations

Samsung is working on a new set of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds that will feature built-in AI technology, according to South Korea's Maeil Business newspaper. The AI-powered Galaxy Buds are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2024. They will offer real-time translations for voice and video calls without needing an internet connection, unlike Google's Live Translate feature on Pixel Buds.

How upcoming earbuds will fair against Google's tech

The built-in AI technology in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds will allow translations without relying on the internet or sending conversations to a cloud-based server. This approach could potentially be better than Google's Live Translate feature, which needs an internet connection to process translations. Samsung is concentrating on AI features for its hardware next year. The company is already promoting the Galaxy S24 lineup as "AI phones."

They may provide live translations for video calls

Besides live voice call translations, the new Galaxy Buds are anticipated to "enable real-time face-to-face conversation interpretations," as reported by the newspaper. This implies that the earbuds may provide live translations during video calls, which would be a first in the industry. The recent Samsung One UI 6.1 leak suggests that the new flagship phones will also come with several AI features, including live call translations powered by AI.