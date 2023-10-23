Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series now available in India

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Oct 23, 202306:23 pm

The Galaxy Tab A9 series boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ tablets. Starting today, customers can purchase these devices in Gray, Silver, and Dark Blue color options. They are available with special offers via Samsung's official online and offline stores and partner retail channels. Designed to cater to daily entertainment and productivity needs, the new A series tablets boast a range of features and specifications to meet various user preferences.

Entry-level Galaxy Tab A9 is aimed at students

The Galaxy Tab A9 offers a sleek rectangular design and rounded corners. It comes with an 8.7-inch WQXGA (800x1340 pixels) LCD panel, featuring a 60Hz refresh rate. It gets an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. Equipped with Helio G99, the tablet packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, with the possibility of expanding storage up to 1TB. It houses a 5,100mAh battery with a 15W adapter. Additional features include dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and 4G.

Galaxy Tab A9+ can run three apps in split-screen

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers an 11.0-inch WQXGA (1920x1200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets an 8MP rear snapper. A 5MP camera is housed on the front. It gets a Snapdragon 695 processor, with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, it has a 7,040mAh battery supporting 15W charging. The device includes quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and 5G connectivity.

Bank discount and no-cost EMI options are also available

The Tab A9 costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi-only model and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi+4G variant. The Tab A9+ comes in four configurations starting at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB/64GB (Wi-Fi). It goes up to Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB (Wi-Fi+5G) model. Samsung is offering Rs. 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit/debit cards. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI plans.