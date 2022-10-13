Technology

Dell's Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme tablet can take a beating

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 13, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme has an IP65 rating (Photo credit: Dell)

Dell has announced its tablet-cum-laptop Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme. As for the highlights, the two-in-one device features military-grade durability, 12th-generation Intel Core processors, dual hot-swappable batteries, and up to 1,200-nits of brightness. The device will be available globally by the end of 2022. It has a bunch of complementary accessories, including an active pen, an adjustable rigid handle, and a shoulder strap.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dell's latest two-in-one gadget is a premium offering to customers looking for a big display, portable design, large storage capacity, and long-lasting battery life along with the latest Intel specifications.

It is a machine and a half when it comes to durability. It's been a while since the last model in the series, so it is perfect timing from Dell.

Design and display The tablet can tolerate extreme conditions

Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme features a 12-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 1,200-nits of peak brightness, an IP65-rated build quality, and glove-touch support. It can survive drops from up to four feet and withstands temperatures between -28.8-degree Celsius to 62.7-degree Celsius. Security options include a fingerprint reader, a smart card reader, an infrared camera for Microsoft Windows, and Hello-based facial recognition.

Internals The device is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors

Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to 2TB of SSD storage. It packs two hot-swappable batteries that claim to last up to 20 hours. The device comes pre-installed with Dell's TPM 2.0 ControlVault for security. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and WWAN. Customizations include a barcode scanner, HDMI, and Fischer USB.

Information What about availability?

Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme will be up for grabs by the end of 2022. The gadget is expected to bear a similar price-tag to its predecessors. The official pricing will be announced at the time of launch.