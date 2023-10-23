Apple iPhone 14 gets huge price cut on Flipkart

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 gets huge price cut on Flipkart

By Akash Pandey 03:30 pm Oct 23, 202303:30 pm

The iPhone 14 packs 6GB of RAM and uses Lightning port for charging

This festive season, Flipkart is treating its customers to a substantial discount on the iPhone 14. It is the perfect opportunity for those who have been eyeing the smartphone. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 14 is now available for just Rs. 56,999, making it an enticing option for tech-savvy individuals seeking an upgrade during this festive period. Along with the reduced price, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange deals to further lower the iPhone 14's cost.

Bank and exchange offers for extra savings

Shoppers can enjoy a 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,250 off) when using Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, or SBI credit cards. Additionally, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer where customers can save up to Rs. 39,150 on the iPhone 14 by trading in their old smartphones. It's worth noting that the exchange value depends on the make and working condition of the device, so ensure it functions properly and is free from defects.

iPhone 14: Take a look at the key features

The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring rounded corners. It packs a dual camera system, including two 12MP rear cameras, and a 12MP front camera. You also get a host of photography and videography features. The device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and offers a long-lasting battery. The iPhone 14 also supports Face ID technology for password-free logins and payments.