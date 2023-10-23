Vivo Y200 5G launched at Rs. 22,000: Check features

By Akash Pandey 12:12 pm Oct 23, 202312:12 pm

The Vivo Y200 5G is IP54-rated for water ingress protection (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has unveiled its newest Y-series 5G smartphone, the Vivo Y200 5G, in India. The device is priced at Rs. 21,999. As part of the launch offer, customers can receive a Rs. 2,000 instant discount when using HDFC and ICICI credit and debit cards for transactions. The smartphone can be purchased through Vivo India's website and will also be available on Flipkart. It comes in two color variants: Desert Gold and Jungle Green.

The device packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo Y200 5G sports a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone measures 7.69mm in thickness and weighs 190g. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 394ppi pixel density, and 800-nits of brightness level. For photography enthusiasts, it offers a 64MP (OIS) main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a Smart Aura Light flash unit. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies.

It is powered by an entry-level 5G processor

Inside, the Vivo Y200 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It gets 8GB of Virtual RAM support. The handset boots Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13. It includes a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast-charging capabilities. Connectivity features include 5G, dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

