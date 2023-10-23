After US, Japan launches antitrust probe into Google

By Rishabh Raj 11:52 am Oct 23, 202311:52 am

As part of the inquiry, Japan's FTC will gather public input and opinions

Japan's Fair Trade Commission is examining Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., for possible antitrust violations. The inquiry is focused on whether Google has abused its dominant market position to obstruct its competitors, potentially stifling fair competition in the online search market. This Japanese investigation comes on top of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google in the United States.

Focus on smartphone manufacturers and search services

Focusing primarily on whether Google improperly requested smartphone manufacturers to give preference to its search services on their devices, the Japanese investigation was confirmed by an official from the Fair Trade Commission, following a report by Nikkei. As part of the inquiry, the agency will gather public input and opinions. By collecting public feedback and information, the agency aims to establish if Google's actions have breached antitrust laws.

US antitrust case against Google

US Department of Justice had previously charged the company with exploiting its market power to obstruct startups and larger competitors like Microsoft Corp. This ongoing case is being regarded as the most significant tech anti-monopoly lawsuit since the 1990s, featuring testimonies from high-profile executives such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple dealmaker Eddy Cue.

CEO Pichai is expected to testify in the US trial

As the US trial progresses, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is slated to testify in the upcoming weeks. The trial's outcome is not expected until next year, extending the examination of Google's business practices.