GIGABYTE G5 KD is now cheaper on Flipkart: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2023, 06:21 pm 2 min read

The GIGABYTE G5 KD tips the scale at 2.18kg

The GIGABYTE G5 KD is a solid laptop to consider for gaming sessions. The device is loaded with impressive hardware and several noteworthy features. It packs a 144Hz LCD panel, 16GB of RAM, 4GB of NVIDIA graphics, up to 6TB of expandable storage, and a 48.96Wh battery. Currently, Flipkart is offering a tempting discount on this machine. Here's how much it will cost you.

Taiwanese brand GIGABYTE produces some of the best-performing laptops.

The G5 KD is a powerful gaming offering with stylish looks, solid performance, and high-quality graphics.

It has a generous selection of ports and three storage drives, making it one of the most upgradeable gaming laptops.

The device can meet the demands of gamers as well as creative professionals with its capabilities.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the GIGABYTE G5 KD costs Rs. 1,51,800. However, it is selling at Rs. 89,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 61,810. Additionally, after applying the Rs. 17,900 exchange bonus, the laptop's cost is reduced to Rs. 72,090. Buyers can even avail Rs. 1,000 discount on UPI payments, or up to Rs. 1,750 off with SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The laptop has a dedicated cooling system for thermal management

The GIGABYTE G5 KD offers narrow borders, a backlit keyboard with a 15-color LED setting, and an HD web camera. The device has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level Anti-glare LCD panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate. Thermal dissipation duties are handled by the "WINDFORCE" cooling system, which features dual fans, four heat pipes, and three exhaust vents.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 port

The GIGABYTE G5 KD includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ-45 port, a mini DP 1.4 socket, a 3.5mm jack, a microSD card reader, and a DC-in jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

The device has 6GB of dedicated NVIDIA GPU

GIGABYTE G5 KD is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H chipset, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11. Under the hood, it has a 48.96Wh battery that can be re-fueled using the bundled 180W fast-charging connecter. It packs a dual-array microphone and two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra.