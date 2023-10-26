Upcoming smartphones with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

By Sanjana Shankar 03:10 am Oct 26, 202303:10 am

OnePlus 12 was among the first flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip (Photo credit: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice)

Qualcomm has announced its latest top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It promises a 30% boost in CPU performance, a 25% enhancement in GPU performance, and a 10% overall increase in energy efficiency. Numerous OEMs, including OnePlus, HONOR, iQOO, OPPO, Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Vivo, and Xiaomi, have announced plans to integrate the chip into their devices. Xiaomi's President William Lu revealed that the Xiaomi 14 series will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi 14 series will be the company's first flagship range to include LEICA's high-end Summilux lenses. The smartphones will ship with HyperOS, the company's new operating system, replacing MIUI. The standard Xiaomi 14 model is expected to feature a 120Hz, 6.44-inch C8 OLED display and a 4,600mAh battery. The Pro model could offer a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 4,860mAh battery. The launch is scheduled for October 26 in China.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus was among the first to confirm that its 12 model will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The OnePlus 12 could offer a 6.7-inch LTPO panel with 2K resolution. It will boast 2,600-nits of peak brightness, better than the latest flagships including Pixel 8 Pro (2,400-nits) and iPhone 15 Pro (2,000-nits). The handset could boast a 50MP Sony IMX966 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The launch date hasn't been announced yet.

OPPO Find X7 Pro

OPPO has said that its upcoming flagship, likely the Find X7 Pro, will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company also showcased its PhysRay Engine 2.0 proprietary ray tracing engine on the new platform, which brings enhanced visual effects during gaming. The handset is tipped to feature an "ultra-narrow" curved display with an IP68 rating and a quad rear camera module. The smartphone is expected to debut early next year.

Samsung S24 series

Samsung has not declared if it will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but it is likely the tech giant will incorporate the chipset in the upcoming S24 series, at least for some markets. The Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will undergo some design refinements. The Ultra model is expected to get a titanium frame and a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO display with around 2,500 nits of peak brightness. The series could debut early next year.

Realme GT5 Pro

Realme's next flagship, the Realme GT5 Pro, will also get Qualcomm's latest chipset. It is expected to debut in the coming weeks. The GT5 Pro will flaunt a sleek design and a large circular camera module at the rear which will include a Sony IMX966 sensor for the main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP IMX890 sensor for the tertiary lens. The handset will offer innovative "Miracle Cooling" technology for heat dissipation and a 5,400mAh battery.

iQOO 12

iQOO is gearing up to launch the gaming-focused iQOO 12 series in China on November 7. The new series will comprise two models, iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, and only the vanilla model is expected to launch in India. iQOO 12 will support popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact at 144 fps. The iQOO 12 will be the first handset to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India.

Vivo X100+

Vivo's new flagship, X100+, will also include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Similar to its predecessor, the Vivo X100+ will offer a premium camera module. It could boast a 50MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP portrait camera. The handset will also offer IP68 dust and water resistance.

Other smartphones confirmed to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

ASUS has said that its 2024 flagship mobile phones, possibly the Zenfone 11 and ROG Phone 8, will incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. HONOR's President of Product Line Fang Fei expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Qualcomm to deliver more iconic flagship products to consumers. Motorola and Sony Mobile have also confirmed that their future phones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.