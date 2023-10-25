Grammarly to launch personalized voice detection feature: How it works

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 07:40 pm Oct 25, 2023

The feature is expected to be available by the end of the year

Grammarly, the popular cloud-based writing assistant, is gearing up to launch a new AI-based feature called "Personalized voice detection and application" for its business tier users. The feature is expected to launch by year-end, reports TechCrunch. This innovative feature will automatically identify a user's writing style and develop a "voice profile" capable of rephrasing any text to match their style.

Grammarly can pick up user's 'unique' style

Tal Oppenheimer, product head for Grammarly's client apps, told TechCrunch, "Because Grammarly works across apps and tools, we can understand a user's unique style and preferences in the places they communicate to generate a personalized profile."

Customizable voice profiles

Each voice profile will include an AI-generated description that showcases the unique aspects of the user's writing style, such as being "positive" or "encouraging." Users have the option to modify their profiles by removing elements like tone and style choices that they feel don't accurately represent their writing. Oppenheimer mentioned that Grammarly intends to improve these personalized voice features over time, making them even more customized to meet customers' needs.

Potential misuse concerns

Although Grammarly promotes this technology as a means for writers to make their work more personal, concerns have arisen regarding potential misuse. TechCrunch highlights instances where the company could use the writer's Grammarly voice profile without permission or providing compensation. There are also possibilities of impersonating people in phishing schemes. The new voice detection feature joins Grammarly's suite of AI-generated features, several of which will be made publically available this week, reports TechCrunch.

Access restrictions and future plans

Upon release, individual users will only have access to their respective voice profiles, and exporting profiles will not be possible. Oppenheimer stressed that voice profiles are not intended to replace anyone but rather assist writers to "create more personalized output and write in a more authentic way." However, concerns persist about how these profiles may develop in the future.