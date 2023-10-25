Lava Blaze 2 5G's India launch set for November 2

The phone is being promoted as 'Lord of 5G' in the Indian market

Lava is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Blaze 2 5G, in India on November 2 at 12:00pm IST. The launch event will be broadcast via the company's official YouTube channel. A microsite on Lava's website has given a sneak peek into the device's design and color choices. The Indian brand is promoting the phone as the "Lord of 5G" and has already created a buzz with recent leaks.

The phone will boast a unique design

The Blaze 2 5G will have a boxy appearance with a raised circular camera module. It will sport an AI-assisted 50MP primary sensor, an additional lens, and an LED flash. A distinctive 'Ring Light' will be incorporated into the circular camera module, which could potentially serve as a notification LED. The volume and power buttons will be on the right side, with the latter doubling as a fingerprint scanner. The device will come in Black, Light Blue, and Purple colors.

Leaked specifications suggest the phone will be priced competitively

Based on recent leaks, the Lava Blaze 2 5G will be equipped with a Dimensity 6020 processor and come in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The phone is anticipated to include an LCD panel with a center-aligned hole punch slot for the front camera. It could support 18W wired fast charging through a Type-C port. The device is rumored to start between Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 10,000, positioning it as a budget-friendly 5G phone in India.