Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp introduces new status updates filter feature: How it works

By Akash Pandey 02:08 pm Nov 19, 202302:08 pm

The latest feature offers better control over status updates

WhatsApp has unveiled a fresh update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing its version to 2.23.25.3. This update brings a feature that allows users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. It is currently accessible to select beta testers. The goal of this new add-on is to improve user experience by granting individuals greater control over the content they wish to view.

4 filters for better categorization of status updates

The innovative feature presents four filters for enhanced organization of WhatsApp status updates: All, Recent, Viewed, and Muted. The "All" filter showcases every status update from contacts so that users can quickly catch up on everything. The "Recent" filter highlights the latest updates from contacts. The "Viewed" filter displays previously seen status updates, and the "Muted" filter is particularly helpful for managing and viewing muted status updates.

Addressing user feedback with vertical list format

WhatsApp has addressed numerous requests for the reinstatement of the old interface in the status updates tab, which was altered with the introduction of channels. Filters have been implemented to allow users to return to a more familiar and user-friendly vertical list format for status updates. This update is anticipated to offer a more streamlined viewing experience for users.

Availability and future updates

The capability to filter and view status updates in a vertical list is now accessible to some beta testers who download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. WhatsApp plans to release this feature for more users in the coming weeks.