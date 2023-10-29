Garena Free Fire MAX codes for October 29: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 10:43 am Oct 29, 202310:43 am

Gamers can also engage in several in-game events to earn rewards (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes for Sunday (October 29), catering to players seeking complimentary in-game items. The high cost of diamonds (currency) has led many players to opt for redeem codes as their preferred method for obtaining free collectibles. These codes, provided by the developers, grant access to a variety of in-game rewards such as fragments, grenades, skins, bundles, emotes, outfits, pets, Gloo Wall, and more.

Check out today's redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes consist of 12/16-digit combinations of random letters and numbers. These codes allow players to acquire a plethora of exclusive items without spending any money. The redemption codes released for Sunday are as follows: FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, YXY3EGTLHGJX FF10GCGXRNHY, FF11WFNPP956, ZYPPXWRWIAHD, FF10617KGUF9 MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, ZRJAPH294KV5 B6IYCTNH4PV3, V44ZZ5YY7CBS, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4TPQRDQJHVP4, 2FG94YCW9VMV, HHNAT6VKQ9R7 HFNSJ6W74Z48, XFW4Z6Q882WY, TDK4JWN6RD6, FFDBGQWPNHJX J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, X99TK56XDJ4X

How to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, follow these steps: First, open the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com). Copy one code from the mentioned list, paste it into the text box, and tap the "Confirm" button to proceed. Provide the necessary details in the box that appears for verification and click on the "OK" button. Lastly, visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards, which might take up to a day to appear.