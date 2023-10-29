iQOO 12 Pro launching on November 7: What to expect

1/4

Technology 2 min read

iQOO 12 Pro launching on November 7: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Oct 29, 202312:05 am

The iQOO 12 Pro will boot Android 14 (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship 12 smartphone series next month in China. Ahead of the official launch event, the company's product manager has reportedly revealed the images of the iQOO 12 Pro, highlighting its stunning design and cutting-edge camera technology. If launched globally, the smartphone is poised to make a significant impact on the market, blending top-notch specs with a visually appealing exterior. Here's what to expect from the top-tier device.

2/4

Smartphone to boast distinctive rear camera module

As per the images, the iQOO 12 Pro's rear camera setup has a curved rectangular shape, striking a balance between circular and angular forms. The two-tiered module is adorned with metal accents, contributing to the phone's overall visual appeal. The back cover showcases a curved structure, a distinctive camera enclosure, and stripes inspired by the BMW M series. At the front, rumors indicate an AMOLED dual-curved screen with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate would be present.

3/4

To include periscope camera

The iQOO 12 Pro will reportedly be equipped with a 50MP OV50H primary, a JN1 ultra-wide, and an OV64B (70mm) periscope sensor with 3x optical and 100x digital zoom. The camera array will provide exceptional photographic capabilities for enthusiasts.

4/4

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to power device

The iQOO 12 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to deliver top-tier performance. The phone will integrate a proprietary gaming chip, the Q1, designed to boost frame rates and image quality while maintaining energy efficiency. To support users' needs throughout the day, the device will feature a 5,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities.