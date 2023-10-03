Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for October 3

By Akash Pandey 09:21 am Oct 03, 202309:21 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is rolling out two exciting events this October, giving players the chance to snag exclusive in-game items like emotes, outfits, and more. That said, players can grab in-game rewards using redeemable codes, which are released on a daily basis. The bonuses will help enhance the gaming experience, and also improve the combat capabilities of a player. Take a look at the codes for October 3.

Here are the codes

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for October 3 are listed below: FV5BT6NYMKHO9N, FIBUVHNDSKE4R5, FJMN67YUMKLNOB, FIVUYTRAEQ2CVB F3NJ4KR5TI8U7B, FYVTGCBVDXNEMR, FK5IYJU7T7BKO9, FIKTM67LOP0JHN 9OIBKMVCXJUI7S, FF65TWRDF3C4B5, FNTJMKGI8V7T5R, FFDAQCF2T583ED, FF6FTRGF4BN6M7

You can unlock rewards this way

To cash in on the codes, players need to head over to the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). They can then sign in to their game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. After popping any of the redeem codes into the text box and hitting the confirm button, the rewards will show up in the player's mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is a success.