WhatsApp re-introduces filled icons in new interface after user feedback

By Akash Pandey 02:55 pm Oct 28, 202302:55 pm

The broader availability of this new feature will happen in the following weeks

WhatsApp has brought back filled icons to the app's new interface in a new update for Android beta users via the Google Play Beta Program. The feature is currently accessible to a select group of beta testers. The decision to reintroduce these filled icons comes in response to user feedback expressing dissatisfaction with the icons in the redesigned interface, per WABetaInfo.

Exploring old icons in new interface

The reintroduced filled icons are identical to those from the previous design but now come within a new interface, appearing not only in message options but also throughout the chat info screen. WhatsApp appears to be conducting various tests among its users to collect feedback and determine the most popular design, as some users are said to be participating in ongoing experiments with different styles.

Compatibility and availability of filled icons

The filled icons feature is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.23.10, and users can also try out the changes by installing the builds 2.23.23.5, 2.23.23.6, 2.23.23.8, or 2.23.23.9. While some beta testers already have access to the filled icons, they will become available to a wider audience in the coming weeks. Separately, with the latest beta update, more testers can now try out voice chats, a feature that was initially released in select groups and limited to specific users.