Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18

By Akash Pandey 10:16 am Nov 18, 202310:16 am

For those using codes for the first time, it's essential to review the rules (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, a thrilling battle royale game, consistently provides fresh updates and features to maintain the interest of its registered users. Among the game's most sought-after features are the redeem codes, which grant players access to complimentary in-game items. The redeem codes for Saturday (November 18) can be claimed on the game's official redemption site. Players are urged to make a move as soon as possible, as they come with a validity period.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for Saturday (November 18). If a player misses out now, they will have to wait for a fresh list to come out. FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FBVYHDNEK46O5IT FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4, FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B, FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FU0HLKBVCPYO987, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI, FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4 FN5TKYLHROVMKLS, FOE497MURKNLOBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL5O9YHD87BYVTC FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Steps involved in code redemption

The redeem codes will only be active for a few hours. To benefit from these free items, players must claim the codes within a narrow window of time. To guarantee a seamless redemption experience, it is crucial to familiarize oneself with the rules and guidelines for the codes on the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Following the rules will help ensure a successful redemption process and avoid potential problems or complications.