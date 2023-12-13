Google, Meta, Qualcomm form coalition for open digital ecosystems

Technology 1 min read

By Rishabh Raj 04:24 pm Dec 13, 202304:24 pm

CODE aims to promote open platforms in Europe to drive growth and innovation

Google, Meta, Qualcomm, and seven other tech giants have teamed up to form the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE). Their goal is to encourage open platforms and systems in Europe, fostering growth and innovation. CODE will collaborate with academics, policymakers, and companies to implement digital openness through the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and future EU regulatory framework developments.

Members of the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems

Other members of CODE are China's HONOR and Lenovo, French augmented reality start-up Lynx, US telecoms equipment maker Motorola, UK electronics maker Nothing, Norwegian tech company Opera, and German messaging services provider Wire. CODE aims to open digital ecosystems through cross-industry collaboration, promoting seamless connectivity and interoperable systems.

DMA requirements and CODE's objectives

The DMA requires gatekeepers, or tech giants controlling access to their platforms, to allow third parties to inter-operate with their services. It also enables business users to promote their offers and conclude contracts with customers outside the gatekeeper's platform. Stan Larroque, founder of Lynx, said in a statement that they have had a number of conversations on digital ecosystems in Europe. Based on their discussions, they found that fostering innovation and competitiveness in European digital ecosystems relies heavily on openness.