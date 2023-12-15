Google Pixel 9 could offer Gemini-powered 'Pixie' AI assistant

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google Pixel 9 could offer Gemini-powered 'Pixie' AI assistant

By Akash Pandey 04:18 pm Dec 15, 202304:18 pm

Pixie will offer on-device AI capabilities and offline functionality

Google is reportedly developing a new AI assistant named "Pixie," exclusively for its Pixel smartphones, as per The Information. Set to possibly debut with the Google Pixel 9 series in 2024, Pixie is anticipated to offer advanced features that the current Google Assistant can't provide. This new assistant is expected to be more personalized and capable of functioning offline, thanks to the on-device Gemini Nano model.

2/4

What sets Pixie apart from Google Assistant?

Pixie will be able to work on-device, meaning users won't need an internet connection for it to operate. With its on-device AI capabilities, Pixie could introduce a whole range of new tools, making it more versatile than Google Assistant. To recall, Pixel 8 Pro was launched with an on-device AI model and the same was upgraded to Gemini Nano earlier this month. Next year, Google may offer Pixie on both Pixel 9 as well as Pixel 9 Pro models.

3/4

Pixie can perform "complex and multimodal tasks"

One of Pixie's reported features is its ability to extract information from apps on a user's phone, like Maps or Gmail, allowing for a more personalized experience compared to Google Assistant. It can also perform "complex and multimodal tasks," such as suggesting the nearest store to purchase a product from a photo taken by the user. This level of integration would enable the AI assistant to perform more complex tasks while preserving the user's privacy.

4/4

Pixie might entice smartphone buyers

The exclusivity of Pixie might entice consumers to choose a Pixel device over rival brands like Samsung and Apple. It's unclear whether Pixie will be available on current Pixel phones or only on future devices with the upgraded hardware capabilities. The official name for this new assistant hasn't been confirmed and Pixie could be an internal codename.