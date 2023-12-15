YouTube Music adds song play counts, AI playlist art creator

By Sanjana Shankar 04:09 pm Dec 15, 202304:09 pm

Play count is now available on both Android and iOS apps

YouTube Music is stepping up its game by introducing play counts for each song and broadening the accessibility of its AI-generated playlist art creator. The play count shows the number of times a track has been played on the album, similar to YouTube, and public playlist pages. Meanwhile, the AI-driven playlist artwork creator provides a variety of themes for users to personalize their playlist covers.

What about its availability?

Users can find the play count details alongside the artist name and song duration in both the Android and iOS apps. Before, this information was only available in the "Song details" section under the Now Playing Related tab. However, it won't show up for user-generated playlists. Some users feel that this new addition makes album pages look cluttered and prefer the dedicated column layout on the web version.

How does the playlist artwork creator work?

When users view one of their playlists, a circular pencil icon appears at the bottom-right corner of the cover, allowing them to select from different themes for customization. This includes colors, travel, nature, animals, landscapes, food and drinks, or fantasy. Users can then tweak one to three features of the chosen theme. For example, if you pick the 'animals,' you can get an image of a pug in the style of a "Medieval Gothic painting" or "Pop Art painting."

How to customize playlist covers?

Once users have chosen the desired theme, and hit "Create," a series of AI images will be generated. YouTube Music will offer seven options with a chance to access 'More' at the end. From there, users can select and hit "save" to set it as their playlist art. Users can switch back to the original 2x2 grid of album art whenever they want. This AI-powered feature was first announced at the end of October in the US.