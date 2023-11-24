WhatsApp's new feature will help admins restore suspended Channels

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 09:34 am Nov 24, 202309:34 am

The feature is currently under development and not accessible yet

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let Channel owners request a review for their suspended channels, which could help address potential violations more effectively. This feature, still in development, was found in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android carrying version 2.23.25.10. Channel owners will have to provide a reason when requesting a review, which could enhance communication and clarity in the content moderation process.

There will be four options for specifying review reasons

Per WABetaInfo, Channel owners will have four options to choose from while requesting a review. These options include "Some updates were misunderstood," which allows for clarification of misinterpreted content. "This channel follows all Channel Guidelines," emphasizing adherence to WhatsApp's guidelines. "Updates like these should be allowed," for times when the Channel admin believes the suspended content complies with policies. "This channel shouldn't be closed," asking for reconsideration of unfair suspensions or special situations.

The feature will be introduced in a future app update

Giving Channel admins the ability to share specific reasons for seeking a review with the moderator team will offer valuable context that could help restore the Channel. This extra layer of information not only enhances the review process but also assists WhatsApp moderators in making better-informed decisions about reinstating suspended channels. The feature will be introduced in a future update of the app.