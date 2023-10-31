WhatsApp iOS beta update brings message reaction filter for Channels

By Sanjana Shankar 11:32 am Oct 31, 2023

The feature is currently available only to beta users

WhatsApp is bringing a new message reaction filtering feature for Channels on iOS beta. The feature is pretty straightforward and streamlines the process for Channel admins to view reactions from participants to Channel updates. Currently, this feature is accessible to a select group of beta testers, as part of the iOS beta update 23.23.1.71, with plans to expand its availability in the near future. A similar feature was introduced on the Android beta version recently.

The feature could help boost user engagement

With the new message reaction filter, Channel owners can quickly determine if any of their contacts have responded to their content using emojis. This makes it easier to gauge which updates garner user interest and could help boost user engagement. Furthermore, the feature could be of great help to Channel admins to identify content that resonates best with their audience and fine-tune their future updates.

Only Channel admins can see message reactions

As of now, within personal and group chats, any person can see emoji reactions to messages from the other user or group participants. However, the same won't be true for Channels. When you are part of a Channel, you will not be able to see how any other Channel member has reacted. That is, only Channel admins will be able to see the message reactions to Channel updates, ensuring privacy.

Compatibility and availability of the feature

The message reaction filter feature is compatible with WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.23.1.71, though some users might be able to test it by installing an earlier version of the app. While a few beta testers can already use this feature, it will continue to roll out to more users gradually. WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that would allow Channel owners to add new admins.