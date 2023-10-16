WhatsApp makes it easier to find messages on web client

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp makes it easier to find messages on web client

By Sanjana Shankar 09:46 am Oct 16, 202309:46 am

The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp is working on a new 'search message by date' feature for its web client, making it a breeze for users to find messages from specific dates within their conversations. This feature is still in development and will be released in an upcoming update. The most evident advantage of the feature is that it quickly helps locate messages from past conversations, without having to scroll through long chat histories.

2/3

Search message by date: How it works

The feature will include an in-chat calendar icon which will allow users to choose a specific date, simplifying the process of searching for messages. This handy functionality was first introduced on the iOS beta version and is now being developed for the web client. With a date-based search feature, users can efficiently access previous messages, making it easier to find relevant information and stay organized.

3/3

WhatsApp recently added new privacy call relay feature

In other WhatsApp news, the messaging platform recently added a protect users' IP addresses in calls feature for beta users, making it tougher for malicious attackers to figure out their location. This new feature, accessible from a tab called "Advanced," is located within the privacy settings screen and includes the 'Protect IP address in calls" option. By securely relaying calls through WhatsApp servers, this option makes it more difficult for anyone on the call to pinpoint a user's location.