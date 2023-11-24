Garena releases Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 24

Some codes may not work in your region due to the server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for November 24, giving players on Indian servers the opportunity to unlock a variety of in-game rewards. The codes can be used to acquire new character skins, pets, diamonds, weapons, vouchers, outfits, and more. These in-game rewards aid players during combat. Generally, codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours, and they won't work if invalid or expired. Each code can only be used once per player.

Check out the redeem codes here

Here are the codes for November 24. If a player misses out today, they'll have to wait for a fresh list to come out. FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FUTYJTI78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FBVYHDNEK46O5IT FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4, FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B, FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FU0HLKBVCPYO987, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI, FUYFTHUJR67UYH4 FN5TKYLHROVMKLS, FOE497MURKTLOBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL5O9YHD87BYVTC FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3, FFYHNFYJN5RDCVE, FFUYTDFRVBNTMHO FIUHNRML6UO987Y, FHTYKHLO8U754A3, FQSD23HK4R7YTGE, FBRN5K6LO7IHLO9 F876Y3TG45NYUKL, FOV8CU7HNZK9AOQ, FI8762T5R3RFNKI, F8EY4H5NM6YLP0V F98ISYHWN3M45L6, FYU987Y6TSBNEKR, FFHBPOV9876AERK, FF6TLOI8HJ6HYJ6

How to unlock in-game items

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes and claim in-game rewards, players must follow the right process. Visit the official redemption website, log in using your account credentials, and enter the redeem code in the designated field. Once a code is submitted successfully, the reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. Remember that these codes are often available for a limited time, so it's crucial to redeem them as soon as possible.