Free Fire MAX codes for October 18: Check today's rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:16 am Oct 18, 202309:16 am

The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

﻿Garena Free Fire MAX is gearing up for its next big update with the launch of the OB42 Advanced Server. This server lets a select group of players try out new features, report bugs, and give feedback on performance issues before the update goes public. The OB42 Advanced Server brings several gameplay improvements, such as a fresh Bermuda Snow map. The game has also released redeemable codes for today using which players can access a range of exclusive in-game items.

Redeem codes for October 18: Get your freebies now

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for October 18, giving players an opportunity to claim different in-game rewards. FFICJGW9NKYT, FFAC2YXE6RF2, MSJX8VM25B95, RRQ3SSJTN9UK. XFW4Z6Q882WY, FF11WFNPP956, MQJWNBVHYAQM, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ. W4GPFVK2MR2C, WCMERVCMUSZ9.

How to redeem the codes for today

To redeem the codes, players should head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using their preferred account method. Users would have to enter the code into the text box and confirm it. The rewards will show up in the player's mail section within 24 hours if successfully redeemed. Also, note that each redeemable code is valid only once.

Introducing Ignis: A new character in the winter update

As reported by Sportskeeda, the Winter update also adds a new character called Ignis to Free Fire MAX. To access the Advanced Server APK, players can download it from any of the various online platforms and get an Activation Code by signing up for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB42 Advanced Server. This code is crucial for joining the game and trying out all the new content before its official launch.