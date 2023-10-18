Is upgrading to Wi-Fi 7-enabled routers worthwhile at the moment?

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Oct 18, 202303:10 am

Wi-Fi 7 is faster and more stable that Wi-Fi 6 and 6E

Wi-Fi 7 is gearing up for its big debut, boasting speed upgrades and better interference management than its predecessors. Set to operate on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, the newest wireless standard promises quicker downloads, enhanced stability across bands, and cutting-edge signal modulation techniques to tackle congestion. Although the standard isn't officially finalized yet, Wi-Fi 7-enabled routers are already up for grabs. That being said, should you really get ahead of the curve and snag one? Let's find out.

Speed and multi-link operation will be faster with Wi-Fi 7

According to Intel, a typical Wi-Fi 7 laptop could potentially hit top speeds of nearly 5.8Gbps. This boost mainly comes from doubling the maximum channel bandwidth to 320MHz, compared to the 160MHz offered by Wi-Fi 5, 6, and 6E routers. Wi-Fi 7 also brings Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to the table, letting devices merge connections across bands for zippier downloads and improved stability. However, we'll have to wait and see how MLO performs in real-world tests with Wi-Fi 7 routers/devices.

It will improve smart home reliability

To amp up smart home reliability, Wi-Fi 7 tackles airtime bottlenecks that can lead to slow performance in crowded wireless environments. By using a technique called OFDMA, Wi-Fi 7 can pack extra data into carrier waves while ignoring interference, resulting in more efficient data transmission. However, OFDMA isn't backward-compatible with older devices, so you'll only reap the full benefits of Wi-Fi 7 once every device in your smart home network supports the new standard.

Impact on mesh systems and network latency

Wi-Fi 7's MLO feature could be a game-changer for mesh systems by allowing them to switch between bands seamlessly without any noticeable connection loss. Additionally, the combo of MLO and OFDMA might cut down on network latency, as devices will face fewer delays while waiting for their turn to access the network. This could lead to a smoother and more responsive wireless experience for users.

When to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 routers?

While Wi-Fi 7 routers are already up for grabs, it might be smart to hold off on upgrading for now. With the standard still in the works and only a few devices supporting it, the perks might not be fully realized. Moreover, early Wi-Fi 7 routers may lack essential features or optimizations and are likely to cost more than their older counterparts. For now, it's best to sit tight until the standard is finalized and more devices support it.