SpaceX to launch 22 Starlink satellites today

1/3

Technology 2 min read

SpaceX to launch 22 Starlink satellites today

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Oct 18, 202312:05 am

There are backup launch opportunities for today's Starlink mission launch (Photo credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up to launch a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today. The lift-off will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:50am IST. If the initial launch window is missed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities planned, per the official SpaceX website. There are five launch windows between 3:41am IST and 6:18am IST today.

2/3

This particular Falcon rocket has flown 8 Starlink missions previously

The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage is expected to make a grand return to Earth, landing on the drone ship 'Just Read the Instructions,' positioned in the Atlantic Ocean, about 8.5 minutes after takeoff. Today's mission marks the 16th flight for this particular rocket's first stage, just one short of SpaceX's reuse record set last month. The rocket has previously flown eight Starlink missions. Reusing rocket stages is a big part of SpaceX's plan to cut costs and boost launches.

3/3

Satellite deployment and Starlink expansion

Meanwhile, roughly 65 minutes after launch, the 22 Starlink satellites are set to be deployed from the Falcon 9's upper stage. So far in 2023, SpaceX has launched over 70 orbital missions, with most of them focused on expanding their Starlink mega constellation. The Starlink network, which offers internet service to customers all around the world, currently boasts almost 4,900 operational satellites, and there are more launches in the pipeline.