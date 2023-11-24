How to prevent anyone from downloading your Instagram Reels

1/3

Technology 2 min read

How to prevent anyone from downloading your Instagram Reels

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Nov 24, 202312:05 am

Downloaded reels will carry the creator's name and an Instagram watermark

Instagram now allows users to download public reels directly onto their devices. Initially launched in the United States in June, this feature is now accessible to iOS and Android users worldwide. Up until now, you could only save reels to view them later. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri mentioned that the downloaded reels will display an Instagram watermark, including the account name, similar to TikTok. However, you can maintain control over your content and stop people from downloading your reels.

2/3

How to manage reel settings

To download Instagram reels, simply tap the share button and choose the download option. In the case of public Instagram accounts, any user can download their reels unless the account owner alters their download settings. To disable the download option for your reels, head to Settings > Privacy > Reels and Remix and turn off the "Allow people to download your Reels" option.

3/3

Privacy settings and restrictions for reel downloads

When it comes to private accounts, no one can download their reels unless the account owner changes their privacy setting to public. It's worth noting that if a downloaded reel contains a licensed audio clip, the video will be silent. Only reels with original audio tracks will have sound in the downloaded clip. For users under 18 with public accounts, the download feature is disabled by default, but they can enable it later if desired.