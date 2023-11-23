This gadget turns your smartphone into a handheld gaming device

By Sanjana Shankar 05:59 pm Nov 23, 2023

Nubia has unveiled the Red Magic Shadow Blade 2 gamepad, a cutting-edge gaming accessory designed to transform your mobile phone into a handheld gaming device in no time. Retailing in China at 599 yuan (around Rs. 7,000), this gamepad boasts zero latency, thanks to its Type-C USB connection. It also comes with a replaceable magnetic cover. There is no information on when this gaming controller will be up for grabs in India.

Upgraded features and design

The Red Magic Shadow Blade 2 features a sleek, futuristic design. It comes with three types of rocker caps for Hall Linear Triggers, customizable back buttons, and a dedicated IC capable of triggering inductions over five million times. These enhancements address control issues and improve durability, making for a better gaming experience. The Hall rocker is also more rugged, providing protection against wear and tear.

Charging and availability

The gamepad allows for charging while playing through a USB Type-C port and includes a 3.5mm audio jack. Those interested can snag the Red Magic Shadow Blade 2 Gamepad on JD.com. This release follows other recent gaming product launches from the brand, such as the Red Magic gaming monitors as well as the Red Magic 9 Pro series featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.