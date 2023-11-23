Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone series debuts: Check features

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone series debuts: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:25 pm Nov 23, 202304:25 pm

The devices offer up to 24GB of RAM

ZTE-owned Nubia has finally launched its new gaming smartphones, the Red Magic 9 Pro series, in China. This series includes the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+ models, both showcasing a sleek design, enhanced cooling system, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. These devices feature a completely flat back, full-screen display, and no camera bump or front camera cutout.

2/5

The smartphones come with impressive display and performance specs

Red Magic 9 Pro series has a 6.8-inch full-screen AMOLED display, boasting a (2,480x1,116 pixels) resolution. They offer 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming + DC dimming, 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,600-nits. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the phones include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage. The cooling system features a vapor chamber, alloy fan, waterfall air duct, and CUBE energy engine to decrease heat by up to 25-degree Celsius.

3/5

They boast gaming enhancements to improve the experience

The Red Magic 9 Pro series includes a Red Core R2 Pro chip for better gaming performance. This custom chip enhances haptic feedback, audio, and touch-sampling rate. The two handsets operate on REDMAGIC OS 9.0 based on Android 14. They also incorporate X Gravity 2.0 software for smooth mapping of external devices like controllers or keyboards and mice to on-screen controls.

4/5

The battery, charging, and camera specifications are noteworthy

Red Magic 9 Pro gets a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support that fully charges the device in 35 minutes. Red Magic 9 Pro+ features a 5,500mAh battery and 165W ultra-fast flash charging, achieving a full charge in 16 minutes. Both models support USB 3.2 gen2 protocol and Type-C. port. The primary camera is a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP front-facing snapper is also present.

5/5

How much do they cost?

In China, Red Magic 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 51,691) for the base 8GB/256GB model, and goes up to CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 63,441) for the 12GB/512GB transparent version. Red Magic 9 Pro+ begins at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,616) for 16GB/256GB and ends at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 82,242) for the 24GB/1TB variant. Open sales in China will start on November 28. The handsets will be offered in Black, White (transparent), and Black (transparent) colors.