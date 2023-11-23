Huawei announces world's first tablet with satellite connectivity

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Huawei announces world's first tablet with satellite connectivity

By Sanjana Shankar 04:16 pm Nov 23, 202304:16 pm

The tablet will be launched on November 28

Huawei has officially revealed the MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 model, the world's first tablet to support satellite communications. Set to launch on November 28, this device will allow users to send messages and share their locations even without network coverage. This impressive feat is made possible by the tablet's ability to connect with China's Beidou satellite communication system.

2/3

Advanced technologies enable satellite communication

The MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 model can communicate with high-orbit satellites up to 36,000km away without needing extra antennas. Huawei uses advanced technologies like high-gain algorithms and innovative communication protocols to enhance the tablet's communication experience. The company has also tackled issues like power consumption and signal loss, ensuring the device remains energy efficient. The tablet joins other Huawei devices with satellite communication capabilities, like the P60, P60 Pro, Mate 50 series, Mate X3, and Mate X3 Pro, among others.

3/3

Specifications of the MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 model

The MatePad Pro 2024 model's design resembles its predecessor, sporting a punch-hole screen and slim bezels. For reference, the previous model featured an 11-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) resolution, powered by Qualcomm chipsets and running on HarmonyOS 3. The upcoming MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 is expected to come with HarmonyOS 4 pre-installed. Notably, Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which debuted in late August, is the world's first smartphone with satellite connectivity.