OPPO Reno 11 series debuts with Android 14, 50MP cameras

By Sanjana Shankar 02:35 pm Nov 23, 2023

Both models sport a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO has unveiled its Reno 11 series in China, comprising the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro smartphones. These new models offer significant upgrades from their predecessors, especially in the camera department. Both phones sport a 50MP primary camera and boot Android 14 OS. They are now available for pre-order and will hit the shelves on November 25.

Display and processor specifications

The Reno 11 boasts a 6.7-inch curved Full-HD+(1080x2412 pixels) OLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, 394PPI pixel density, and a centered punch-hole cutout. In contrast, the Pro version has a slightly larger 6.74-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,600-nits of peak brightness. The standard model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Reno 11 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno GPU.

Camera and battery configurations

The Reno 11 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto camera. The Pro model has a similar setup but with an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor. Both devices sport a 32MP Sony IMX709 front-facing camera. The Reno 11 packs a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, while the Pro version gets a smaller 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Pricing and sale incentives

The Reno 11 offers three configuration options: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. The Pro model comes in two variants: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. Prices for the Reno 11 range from CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 29,400) to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,250). The Pro model costs between CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 41,000) and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 45,500). The Reno 11 comes in Obsidian Black, Fluorite Blue, and Moonstone colorways. Early buyers get free battery replacement within the first four years of purchase.