Infinix Smart 8HD to launch on December 8: Check features

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 05:44 pm Nov 23, 202305:44 pm

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix is set to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8HD, in India on December 8. The smartphone made its debut in Nigeria earlier this month. This new device is an upgrade from the Smart 7HD, boasting a better processor and improved design. The Smart 8HD has a textured rear panel for a comfortable grip and comes in four colors, namely Crystal Green, Timber Black, Shiny Gold, and Galaxy White.

The Smart 8HD features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 500-nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The India-specific model will likely feature a Unisoc T606 processor, as seen in the recently launched model in Nigeria. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, UFS 2.2 storage, and face unlock. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also offers 4GB virtual RAM and expandable storage via micro-SD card.

The Infinix Smart 8HD has dual rear cameras, including a primary 13MP sensor and a secondary VGA sensor. Up front, it is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging through a Type-C port. The smartphone boots Android 13-based XOS 13 and supports 4G network. In India, it is expected to cost around Rs. 7,000.