Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25

By Akash Pandey 10:10 am Nov 25, 202310:10 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts can score free in-game items like skins and characters through redeem codes every day. These codes are a hit among players due to their easy availability and the minimal effort needed to use them. To redeem a code, players must visit the official rewards redemption site. However, keep in mind that these codes come with server restrictions and are only valid for a limited time.

Codes provide access to skins and characters

For Saturday (November 25), Free Fire MAX players can snag free skins, characters, and more using these redeem codes: MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF1164XNJZ2V, ZRJAPH294KV5 ZYPPXWRWIAHD, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11DAKX4WHV, B6IYCTNH4PV3 WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11WFNPP956, FF119MB3PFA5 FF10GCGXRNHY, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9, PCNF5CQBAJLK. Remember that these codes might not work for everyone due to expiration dates and server limitations.

How to unlock in-game rewards

Visit the rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using your preferred browser. Select a platform (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X) linked to your FF account and log in. Guest account users must link their accounts to one of these platforms via in-game settings. After signing in, enter an active redeem code in the text box that appears, and click on the "Confirm" button. If the redemption is successful, players can claim the rewards from their in-game mail/notification section.