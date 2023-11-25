REDMAGIC 9 Pro goes global next month: Best features explained



By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Nov 25, 202303:10 am

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro boots Android 14 with REDMAGIC OS 9.0

Nubia's REDMAGIC division is at the forefront of gaming smartphones, known for its top-tier flagships. The company's newly announced REDMAGIC 9 Pro is all set to debut in the global markets on December 18 at 7:00am EST (5:30pm IST). The smartphone boasts innovative features, a sleek design, and Qualcomm's finest chipset. In addition, it has a host of gaming-centric abilities, which will impress gamers and tech enthusiasts alike. Here, we look at some notable aspects of REDMAGIG 9 Pro.

The smartphone sports a futuristic design, under-display camera

Sporting a modern design, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro showcases a custom lens back cover made from one-piece glass, increasing scratch resistance by 32%. It flaunts a giant 6.8-inch (1116x2480 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, offering stunning visuals. With the front camera hidden underneath the display, you enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience, unlike other gaming smartphones. The device also gets 1,600-nits peak brightness, 10-bit color depth, 960Hz response rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Decent camera setup despite being a gaming device

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera module, which includes a 50MP (OIS) GN5 primary, a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it has a 16MP under-display shooter.

It offers robust performance and flagship-grade thermals

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Its AnTuTu score hits 23,21,054 points at room temperature. The smartphone comes with an ICE 13 cooling system that covers an area of 10,182mm2, reducing the phone's temperature by 18-degree Celsius. This system includes a graphene layer, a large air duct, and a fan spinning at 22,000rpm. It includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a 3.5mm jack, IR Blaster, dual speakers, and triple microphones.

The handset packs a dedicated gaming chipset, long-lasting battery

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro introduces the Red Core R2 Pro chip, providing 520Hz touch for shoulder keys with a 20% increase in sensitivity. It houses the largest motor in REDMAGIC's history, offering a 43% increase in volume and a 30% boost in vibration intensity for crisp haptics. Under the hood, the phone packs a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 80W fast-charging. The China-specific 9 Pro+ gets a smaller 5,500mAh battery but with faster 165W flash charging.

It offers flagship features at a much cheaper price

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 (nearly Rs. 51,270) for the Dark Knight variant, with an 8GB/256GB configuration. It goes up to CNY 5,399 (around Rs. 62,920) for the Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night/Silver Wing, which is the top-of-the-line model with a 12GB/512GB configuration. While the open sales in China start on November 28, the international pricing and availability are to be announced later.