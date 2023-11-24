Google to revamp Messages app with new UI and features

Google to revamp Messages app with new UI and features

Nov 24, 2023

The updates are currently not accessible to users

Google has been testing several new features for its Messages app. In the latest, the app is testing animated emoji reactions, similar to Telegram's premium offering. The app's latest beta version also showcases a revamped profile section, embracing more Material You elements and rearranged icons in the chat compose area. Although these changes are currently not accessible to users, they could be launched in the near future.

How animated emoji reactions work

Google Messages added the option to react with emojis earlier this year and is now enhancing the feature with animated reactions. When reacting to a message with specific emojis, users will see eye-catching animations that light up the screen. These include floating exclamation marks, flames, and umbrellas, highlighting the messages users are responding to. Although limited to a select few emojis for now, it's expected that Google will expand the list in the future.

Revamped profile section has more Material You elements

Google Messages has been rolling out several new features including noise cancellation for voice calls, text formatting options, and a refreshed profile and chat UI. The refreshed profile section now incorporates more Material You theme components. Various settings, like the option to force SMS and MMS, have been reimagined to blend effortlessly with the new design. The chat compose area is also altered. The attachment buttons have moved from the left to the right, settling within the compose box.

The emoji buttons have been relocated as well

The compose box itself now sits on a new line above the buttons, helping you type longer messages. The emoji button has switched places, relocating to the left, while the voice message icon has been modified. This overhaul is part of Google's ongoing efforts to make Rich Communication Services (RCS) the messaging standard. Meanwhile, Apple has agreed to incorporate RCS in 2024.