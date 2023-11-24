Ensure deepfake regulation compliance in 7 days: MeitY to companies

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:44 pm Nov 24, 202301:44 pm

The next meeting over drafting deepfake regulations will be on December 1

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has given social media platforms seven days to update their policies in line with Indian laws, specifically targeting deepfakes. The announcement was made today (November 24) by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. This was done following a meeting with the platforms to discuss deepfake concerns.

Deepfakes subject to action under current IT rules

Chandrasekhar explained that under current IT Rules, deepfake content could face action. This would involve Rule 3(1)(b), which requires the removal of 12 types of content within 36 hours of receiving user complaints. He stressed, "We are asking them to comply with the laws of today." Additionally, the Centre intends to enforce 100% compliance with IT Rules in the future.

Government begins work on deepfake regulation

Yesterday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, revealed that the government will begin developing a regulation specifically aimed at addressing deepfakes. This decision comes as concerns grow over the use of artificial intelligence technology to spread disinformation via social media platforms. The upcoming regulation seeks to tackle this issue more effectively and comprehensively.

There will be 4 pillars for tackling deepfakes

Over the next 10 days, the Centre will focus on how to detect deepfakes and misinformation, improve reporting mechanisms, and prevent their spread. It will also raise public awareness when it comes to deepfakes. Vaishnaw claims that all involved companies are in agreement on the need for regulation. This is because deepfakes are a harmful trend, and have nothing to do with free speech.