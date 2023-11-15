Indo-Canadian organization urges action against Khalistani secessionist group SFJ

By Riya Baibhawi 07:18 pm Nov 15, 2023

The Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) represents Indo-Canadians residing in Canada

The Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) in Canada has called on the country's law enforcement agencies to address the alleged threats by the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)'s founder Gurpatwant Singh against Air India flights. Toronto-based law firm Brauti Thorning LLP submitted a letter on behalf of the HFC, urging authorities to investigate and label the SFJ's Pannun as a criminal promoting "violence and hate speech." The Indian government has already designated him as a terrorist.

Why does this story matter?

Sikh separatism and demand for Khalistan have gained momentum across Canada in recent months. While India has repeatedly called for action against miscreants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has remained silent. In September, ties between India and Canada deteriorated after Trudeau claimed that there were "credible allegations" of a link between Indian agents and the June killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Since then, both countries have taken action against each other, including diplomatic expulsions.

HFC's letter based on Pannun's threat videos

The letter by attorney Peter Thorning on the HFC is addressed to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), and two other security agencies. It cited an SFJ video instructing Indian-origin Hindus to leave Canada. It also mentioned a second clip that showed Pannun cautioning Sikhs against flying Air India on November 19, warning their lives could be at risk. The SFJ has called for a global blockade of the airline on the aforementioned date.

Here's what HFC posted on X

Security of Air India flights increased amid threat

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa raised the Air India threat issue with Canadian officials, who confirmed increased security for its flights. Air India operates several flights to and from Vancouver and Mississauga. Meanwhile, India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also asked airport operators in Delhi and Punjab to stop issuing airport entry passes to visitors. Notably, November 19 coincides with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in India.

Pannun claimed he called for economic boycott, not threat

Last week, Canadian media reported that both the RCMP and the Federal Transport Ministry were looking into the threats made against Air India flights. However, recently, Pannun claimed that he was only calling for a boycott of the airline but not making a threat. He alleged that there was no risk of violence, as it was rather an economic boycott, adding the threat narrative was an effort by some to discredit the so-called Khalistan Referendum led by the SFJ.