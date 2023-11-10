Canada increases Air India flight security following Khalistani leader's threat

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:45 am Nov 10, 202311:45 am

Canada probing terrorist threats against Air India

Canadian authorities have upped security measures and initiated a probe into potential threats against Air India flights operating to and from Canada. This comes after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video warning people not to fly on the airline from November 19 onward. "We are going to target India, from Air India to 'Made in India,' we are going to ground everything," the Khalistani leader said in the video.

Why does this story matter?

A designated terrorist, Pannun is allegedly at the top of India's list of the most wanted Khalistani separatist leaders. After bilateral ties between New Delhi and Toronto deteriorated over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Pannun threatened to disrupt the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by India in September.

Takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously: Top Canadian official

Providing an update on the situation, Canadian Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez said on Thursday that the country takes every threat "extremely seriously." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rodriguez said, "Our (Canadian) government takes any threat to aviation extremely seriously." "We are investigating recent threats circulating online closely and with our security partners. We will do everything necessary to keep Canadians safe," he added.

Check out Rodriguez's tweet here

India engaged with foreign governments over radical, terrorist elements: Bagchi

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India has raised the issue of "terrorist threats" with Canada. While strongly condemning terrorist threats, Bagchi said India was in talks with foreign governments over the activities of terrorists and radical elements "that have been inciting violence and intimidating our leadership of our diplomats."

Here's Bagchi's comments on Air India terror threats

More details on SFJ chief's threat to Air India

In his threat to Air India earlier this week, Pannun called for a "global blockade" of the airline, citing the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in India. He also praised the assassins of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and claimed Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport would be renamed in their honor after the liberation of Punjab! Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh.