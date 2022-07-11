Career

SSC CGL Exam: Format, eligibility, fees, and more details

Jul 11, 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds a variety of national-level examinations for recruitment into various government organizations, departments, and offices. This includes the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, a four-stage exam held to recruit candidates for Group B and Group C posts under different departments of the Government of India. Here's everything to know about the SSC CGL Examination.

Format What is the format of SSC CGL Exam?

SSC CGL Exam is conducted in four stages/tiers. Tiers I and II are online multiple choice question-based tests covering four subjects each for 200 and 800 marks, respectively. Tier III comprises an offline descriptive test (100 marks). Tier IV is a qualifying round, including a computer skill test. Negative marking for incorrect answers—0.50 marks (Tiers I, III, IV) and 0.25 marks (Tier II)—is applicable.

Eligibility Who is eligible for SSC CGL Exam?

Notably, there are four main eligibility criteria for aspiring candidates. The applicant must be a citizen of India, Nepal, or Bhutan. The age limit varies for different posts but is generally 18-32 years (age relaxation may vary for reserved candidates). A bachelor's degree from a recognized university is required. For certain posts like Inspector and Sub Inspector, clearing a physical fitness test is required.

Data Application fees for SSC CGL Exam

As far as the application fee for the SSC CGL Exam is concerned, candidates belonging to the General and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs. 100. Interestingly, there is no application fee for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates.

Career Options What to do after SSC CGL Exam?

After successfully cracking the SSC CGL Examination, candidates may get recruited for various Group B and Group C government posts. These include Assistant Audit Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Sub Inspector, Accountant, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Statistical Officer, and Assistant Section Officer among a variety of other such posts.