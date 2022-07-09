Career

NTA to declare JEE Main June Session 1 results soon

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 09, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon. As per some reports, the education body is likely to make the announcement during the late evening hours on Saturday. Officials said that students can check and download their results from the official website—jeemain.nta.nic.in once the results are out.

According to English Jagran, the NTA will disclose the results of the first session of the JEE Main 2022, held from June 23 to June 29. It said that this is a preliminary date and time that may change. "The education body is yet to give an official notice regarding the date and time of the result declaration," NTA officials told English Jagran.

Centers JEE Main exam was held in 501 locations

More than a lakh applicants have enrolled for this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which was held in 501 locations across the country and 22 cities abroad. The morning shift of JEE Main 2022 would conclude at 12:00 pm while the second shift would begin at 3:00 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam expressed their views and termed the exam comparatively challenging.

Instructions Important instructions to follow

In order to check the results, students will need to enter their JEE Main application number, exam roll number, and date of birth on the login portal. Hence, all students are advised to stay ready with the JEE Main Admit Card. If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then you have to follow some simple steps.

Easy steps Steps to download results from official website

Step 1: Go to the official page--jeemain.nta.nic.in; Step 2: On the homepage, students should look for the link 'JEE Mains 2022 Result-June Session' and click on that; Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen. Step 4: Students now have to enter their login credentials and click on submit button Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen.

Information Monitor website

Students should download and print the results for future reference. They are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the education board for further information on results