How RCS differs from SMS and Apple's iMessage

By Akash Pandey 02:17 pm Nov 20, 202302:17 pm

RCS is supported by Google Messages

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is in the spotlight once again as Apple recently revealed plans to support RCS by 2024, marking an end to the long-standing messaging divide between iOS and Android. This decision could lead to significant improvements in cross-platform messaging experiences for both iOS and Android users. Developed by the GSMA, RCS is an advanced messaging protocol intended to replace outdated SMS (and MMS) systems. Here, we discuss how RCS differs from SMS and Apple's iMessage facility.

SMS is an outdated tech, but it's still in use

Short Message Service (SMS) is one of the most widely used messaging protocols globally, with roots tracing back to the early stages of mobile technology. However, in 2023, this standard exhibits certain drawbacks. SMS messages are confined to a 160-character limit, and they cannot include photos, videos, audio, or GIFs. To address these limitations, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) was employed, but it too, faces constraints like remarkably small message size limits. Additionally, SMS lacks support for end-to-end encryption.

RCS is a superior messaging protocol

Alternatively marketed as "Advanced Messaging," RCS is positioned as a progressive successor to SMS and MMS, empowering users with features previously exclusive to platforms like WhatsApp. An RCS Universal Profile encompasses comprehensive support for read receipts, typing indicators, group chats, and transmission of high-resolution images/videos/audio clips. If your phone and carrier support RCS, you can leverage every capability of RCS through apps like Google's Messages, which also offer end-to-end encryption for both one-on-one and group chats.

SMS isn't going anywhere anytime soon

The SMS messages are transmitted through the carrier's mobile network, which negates the necessity for a data plan to employ this technology. However, in contrast to SMS texts, RCS messages are directed through a mobile data connection or Wi-Fi link. For this reason, a traditional protocol like SMS is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

What happens when iMessage interacts with RCS?

iMessage, Apple's exclusive messaging protocol, was introduced in 2011. It is available only on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices. While Apple intends to incorporate RCS support into its Messages app starting in 2024, currently, iMessage defaults to outdated SMS/MMS technology when interacting with Android devices using RCS-enabled apps. This results in low-quality media files, the absence of read receipts or typing indicators, and limited group chat capabilities between iPhone and Android users.

Apple's RCS support means better cross-platform messaging experience

Apple is yet to disclose specific information on how it will handle RCS messages on its devices. However, adopting RCS could result in an enhanced user experience for both iOS and Android users, featuring proper display of high-resolution images and videos, and seamless group chats across platforms. Apple also announced its intention to collaborate with GSMA members to refine the existing Universal Profile protocol, with a focus on adding end-to-end encryption to the standard.